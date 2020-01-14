CLOSE
Sports
HomeSports

Former Bengal Chad Johnson Trying out for XFL as Kicker

Celebrities Visit Build - September 4, 2018

Source: Roy Rochlin / Getty

 

Former Cincinnati Bengal Chad Johnson announced via social media that he is trying out for the XFL.

Johnson’s last stint on the green was with the NFL in 2012 at Super Bowl XLVI with the New England Patriots.  Johnson’s NFL career began in 2001 with the Cincinnati Bengals where he played until 2010. Johnson will tryout for a kicker position on Monday in Houston where players have already started practicing for the season.  If Johnson is picked, he will be the highest-profile player in the league.  Johnsons is 42-years-old.  The XFL 2020 season kicks off February 8th.

Famous Ohioans
18 photos

source

The Latest:

 

chad johnson

Urban One Honors Air Date With Ford
Videos
Latest
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 2 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 4 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 6 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 3 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 3 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 3 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 3 years ago
06.27.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close