Cincinnati: Runner Amy Robillard Training To Make It To The Tokyo Olympics!

Congrats to Amy Robillard she is training hard to make it to the Tokyo Olympics. I wish her nothing but the best!

Via: Fox19

Amy Robillard will travel to Atlanta in February to compete against the best of the best marathon runners in this country. Robillard is preparing for her second Olympic marathon trials. She was in Los Angeles in 2016 when the heat and a prior injury kept her from finishing at the top.

“Everyone is human. The marathon is very humbling,” Robillard explained. “So whether you are seeded with a 2:20 or a 2:45:00, the marathon is a marathon and it could be your day or not your day. You can only stress and worry about what you can control. You can’t stress about weather.”

