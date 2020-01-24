Teddy Riley is a legend and changed the music game. Now, you get the chance to party with him on board the brand new Unsung Cruise! Riley tells Russ and the crew that he’s so excited, especially because he’ll be cruising on his birthday! He’ll be partying like he’s turning “35 again,” he laughs. While he’s counting down the days until it’s time to board the ship he’s going to continue working on new music. He explains that it was a transition to start working with other artists but he’s really enjoying it. He particularly likes working with new hot artists like Megan Thee Stallion. The most important thing to him is that he’s still doing what he loves.

The cruise sails October 11-18, for more information visit UnsungCruise.com.

Teddy Riley Can’t Wait To Party With You On The Unsung Cruise was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Written By: Jamai Harris Posted 6 hours ago

Also On 100.3: