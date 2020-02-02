HBCU launches it’s own CBD product line

A CBD product named ALAFIA has been launched by The Southern University and A&M College.

The school’s Agricultural Research and Extension Center co partnered with Ilera Holistic Healthcare revealed the product that was lab tested and insecticide free during a ribbon cutting press conference at H&W Drug Store Dispensary located in New Orleans.

Southern is the largest college in Louisiana and the first to launch it’s own hemp product line.

ALAFIA products on the market are Pure CBD tinctures: Isolate CBD with 500mg, 1000mg and Full Spectrum CBD with 500mg and 1000mg.

ALAFIA translates to “Inner Peace” in Yoruba Language.