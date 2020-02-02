Indiana Mom accused of stealing money from Pee Wee football team

Indiana woman Jill Tibbetts is accused of stealing almost $5,500 from a 2nd grade Lawrenceburg Pee Wee football team.

The money was raised for the team to attend a football tournament in Tennessee and pay for expenses like meals, uniforms, etc.

Members of the football organization contacted police after the bank account was closed and bills went unpaid. Tibbetts eventually admitted to police that she switched the bank account, used the money for non-team related items, and was aware there was an unpaid balances.

Tibbetts allegedly used the money to pay for personal bills as well as shopping at Walmart.