Ciara & Russell Wilson Announce Baby #3 (Photo)

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, 31, and singer Ciara, 34, announced on Instagram Thursday that they are expecting another child together.

Ciara also posted a photo on Instagram with the caption “Number 3”.

They haven’t announced the gender or when Ciara is due date. I’m excited to learn the details and will be updating you as they come.

What are your thoughts?

