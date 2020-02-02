CLOSE
All 3 Of R. Kelly Lawyers Quit!

All three of the attorneys who were representing R. Kelly’s case requested to be withdrawn.

2017 R Kelly Memory Lane Tour

Source: Arena Theatre Houston

A motion to stop representing R Kelly’s case was filed last week by Zaid Abdallah, Shady Yassin and Raed Shalabi and Cook County Circuit Court Judge Moira S. Johnson granted the motion after a brief hearing.

R. Kelly now has 21 days to find a new attorney to make an appearance, or he will be given a public defendant.

Learn more about the case on hand here.

What are your thoughts?

R. Kelly

Photos
