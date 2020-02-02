Skyline Maybe Has A New Three Way!

A new menu option has been tested at Skyline Chilli and it’s causing a stir.

Sam Greene photographer of Cincinnati Enquirer posted a photo of Dayton friends mac and cheese 3 way:

Skyline is offering its signature chili over a pile of creamy mac’n’cheese at limited locations in Columbus, all locations in Dayton and at the company’s Lima and Mansfield locations.

It may be coming to Cincinnati soon, learn more HERE.

What are your thoughts?

