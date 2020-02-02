CLOSE
Salute to JAY-Z for getting the NFL to Commit $100 Million for Criminal Justice Reform

What’s up Columbus, this is Sean Anthony and Hov received a lot of backlash when he held a press conference to announce the Roc Nation and NFL partnership.  I knew it was just a matter of time that his influence would come into fruition.

Juan Perez (aka O.G. Juan) the President of Roc Nation Sports said, “Somebody has to kick in the door and get shot first. We’re that company. We’re not afraid. We’ve been doing it our whole lives.”

Jay-Z  also mentioned Colin Kaepernick by stating, “He was done wrong. I would understand if it was three months ago. But it was three years ago and someone needs to say, ‘What do we do now — because people are still dying?’”

What do y’a’ll think of this major chess move Hov just pulled?  Are you surprised or did you know Jay-Z was going to do something to make an impact?

Drop a comment below and don’t forget to follow me on Instagram and Be sure to “Like” me on Facebook!

Read the full story on AMBROSIA FOR HEADS  Peace. S.A.

