Three-Year-Old Boy Struck By Gunfire On Columbus’ Southside

Police say a  3-year-old boy is in stable condition following a shooting in south Columbus on Saturday.

Around 1:20pm, Columbus police say they received a call about a shooting on South 4th Street.

According to witnesses, an unknown male suspect in a black SUV fired multiple gunshots into the rear of the residence, striking the toddler.

Police say the young boy suffered from a gunshot wound to the abdomen and was taken to Nationwide Children’s Hospital in critical condition but was later upgraded to stable.

10TV reports that police were looking for a “dark-colored SUV” that fled in an alleyway between 3rd Street and 4th Street.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call Columbus Police Felony Assault at (614) 645-4011 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at (614) 461-TIPS.

Source: 10TV.com

Three-Year-Old Boy Struck By Gunfire On Columbus’ Southside  was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com

