The Super Bowl commercials are known for being funny and creative, but Russ found one particularly disturbing yesterday. The big prison reform Trump commercial rubbed him the wrong way. While he’s glad that Trump found it in his heart to release some nonviolent offenders and people doing unjust time, but it wasn’t all Trump. Russ finds that to be a slap in the face to those who are actual prison reformers. Donald Trump is the same man who called for the death of the Central Park 5, and the same man who has migrant kids in cages at the border. Russ urges us to not be fooled.

#RussRant: Don’t Let Trump Fool You! was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Written By: Jamai Harris Posted 3 hours ago

