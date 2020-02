Future can’t seem to keep his name out of the headlines. The rapper is not only known for his music, but also for having a number of children with different women. Now, the professional baby daddy is suing one of his many baby mama’s because she reportedly has been sharing intimate details about their previous sex life.

Written By: Jamai Harris Posted 4 hours ago

