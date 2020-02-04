CLOSE
D.L. Hughley: We Can’t Let Trump Get Away With This

There have been three impeachments ever in the history of this country, and this is the very first time that the senate decided not to have witnesses. What are they hiding? D.L. says they declined to have witnesses because their case is falling apart. Trump is “clearly guilty” D.L. says, adding that he is the first president he has ever seen to have “more friends in jail” than he does. The DOJ is helping Trump ad “clearly” he needs to be censored. This situation is setting the president that the president doesn’t have to answer to anyone. This is not okay.

