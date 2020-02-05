CLOSE
Supermodel Jourdan Dunn Is Engaged

The Fashion Awards 2019 - Red Carpet Arrivals

Source: Jeff Spicer/BFC / Getty

Jourdan Dunn has made quite the career for herself posing for editorials and sashaying down the runway. And, now the supermodel will be making a walk she’ll never forget–down the aisle.

That’s right! Our fave is officially a fiancee! The beauty will soon be Mrs. Dion Hamilton. She announced the news on her Instagram a few days ago with the caption, “Jourdan Dunn Hamilton…..has a nice ring to it!

 

While Jourdan has been pretty tight-lipped about her beau, the model shared a recent post of Hamilton on Instagram with her son Riley while vacationing in Jamaica. Although the image featured her beau’s face being covered by a gif, the couple has been going strong since 2019.

“2009 my son entered my life, 2019 my life partner entered my life. Stepping into 2020 with both by my side is priceless, she captioned the photo.

The Mirror UK reports that her stunning rock comes in at almost $30,000.

Continuing with the excitement, Jourdan shared a video of large bouquest of flowers on her Instagram stories with Ashanti’s hit song “Happy” playing in the background.

We love love and we’re so happy for Jourdan and Dion!

What say you? What designer do you think Jourdan will wear down the aisle? Let’s discuss in the comment section below.

Supermodel Jourdan Dunn Is Engaged

