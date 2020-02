A new study has found a link between daylight savings time and an increase in fatal car accidents. The risk of fatal crashes rise by 6% during daylight savings because of sleep deprivation circadian misalignment due to the dramatic changes in light each morning. So basically, Daylight savings time is deadly.

Jazzy Report: Daylight Savings Time Is Deadly was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Written By: Jamai Harris Posted 6 hours ago

