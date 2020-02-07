Bill Cosby: Blasts Gayle King From Jail

Bill Cosby is tweeting from jail… He gave his thoughts on Gayle King! He even thanked Snoop Dogg.

via Page Six:

“It’s so sad and disappointing that successful Black Women are being used to tarnish the image and legacy of successful Black Men, even in death,” Cosby, 82, wrote. “Are these people that are in need of fame, ratings and/or money? On behalf of myself, Camille and my family, thank you, thank you and thank you. My heartfelt prayers are with Kobe and his family, as well as with Michael Jackson and his family. May their legacies live on forever.”

Cosby went on to add the hashtags #ThankYouSnoopDogg, #BetOnBlackLegacy, #StopTearingDownBlackMen, #EnoughIsEnough, #KobeLegacyLivesOn, #GiannaLegacyLivesOn, #MichaelJacksonLegacyLivesOn, and #BillCosbyFarFromFinished. (LoveBScott)

