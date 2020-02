Huggy would wish everyone a happy Friday but he says there’s nothing happy about this Friday. Our President is a selfish liar and he just beat his charges. Huggy wants to know how in the world he was acquitted! Ever since Trump has been taking a victory lap. But Huggy says, “it is what it is.”

Written By: Jamai Harris Posted 2 hours ago

