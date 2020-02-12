OHIO: 2 OSU Football Players Arrested On Alleged Rape & Kidnapping Charges!!!

2 OSU football players have been arrested on charges of rape and kidnapping according to the Frankin County jail… One of the players is even from Cincinnati.
Via FOX19
Amir Riep, 21, a former Colerain High School football player, and his teammate, Jahsen White, 21, were booked into the jail overnight, officials there confirmed early Wednesday. Both are scheduled to be arraigned at 9 a.m. Thursday in Franklin County Municipal Court. Court records allege the incident happened on Feb. 4 about 9:45 p.m., according to Eleven Warriors.
