CLOSE
The Russ Parr Morning Show
HomeThe Russ Parr Morning Show

Bishop T.D. Jakes’ Daughter, Sarah Jakes Talks Daddy Issues

There has been a lot of talk about the relationship between a father and daughter lately. Bishop T.D. Jakes’ daughter Sarah Jakes spoke on the importance of the father daughter relationship at the 2020 Woman Evolve Conference. She believes that the relationship that girls have with their daughters affects their ability to have a relationship with Christ. The Bishop got in on the conversation and he and his daughter had a one on one candid conversation about their relationship. The Bishop defined fatherhood as “the responsibility of provision and protection,” adding that there is “also a responsibility to nurture and connect.” He admitted that he was nervous about being a father to a girl because he didn’t know what a daughter wants from her father. Jakes says that now she is able to look back and know that as a little girl all she wanted was “to be seen” and to be told she is “valuable,” the same things she wants now. Watch the video above for the whole conversation.

Bishop T.D. Jakes’ Daughter, Sarah Jakes Talks Daddy Issues  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
unsung
unsung cruise 2020 ads
Videos
Latest
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 4 weeks ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 4 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 5 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 7 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 3 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 3 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 3 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 3 years ago
06.27.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close