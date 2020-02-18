There has been a lot of talk about the relationship between a father and daughter lately. Bishop T.D. Jakes’ daughter Sarah Jakes spoke on the importance of the father daughter relationship at the 2020 Woman Evolve Conference. She believes that the relationship that girls have with their daughters affects their ability to have a relationship with Christ. The Bishop got in on the conversation and he and his daughter had a one on one candid conversation about their relationship. The Bishop defined fatherhood as “the responsibility of provision and protection,” adding that there is “also a responsibility to nurture and connect.” He admitted that he was nervous about being a father to a girl because he didn’t know what a daughter wants from her father. Jakes says that now she is able to look back and know that as a little girl all she wanted was “to be seen” and to be told she is “valuable,” the same things she wants now. Watch the video above for the whole conversation.

Bishop T.D. Jakes’ Daughter, Sarah Jakes Talks Daddy Issues was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Written By: Jamai Harris Posted 3 hours ago

