Over a decade later Diddy announced that he is bringing back Making The Band! This time it’s a family affair as Diddy’s three sons will join him. Auditions have reportedly already started in Atlanta and will continue in different cities. You can also submit your Audion tapes on MTV’s website.

Hot Off The Wire: ‘Making The Band’ Is Back! was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Written By: Jamai Harris Posted 5 hours ago

Also On 100.3: