CLOSE
The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeThe Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Niecy Nash Posts Sultry Instagram Snap In Honor Of 50th Birthday [PHOTO]

Actress Niecy Nash is showing us that “50” is the new whatever you feel like it!

The “Claws” star recently celebrated her 50th birthday and to honor her big day, she put her cakes on front street with a very clever ponytail.

In the photo, you can see Nash in posing with a long ponytail with clips falling down her back that read, “Happy 50th birthday Ms. Niecy Nash. Slay. Boss. Blessed. ”

 

She also hit us with another angle with a caption that promotes being true to yourself. It reads:

T R A N S P A R E N T • S E E | Tipping my hat to all those who don’t run from the truth or hide their pain. To those who have had to begin again over and over… I see you. I love. I am you. We got this! Taking my 50th trip around the sun happier than I’ve ever been! #50andWinning 🎂

 

 

Ms. Nash has never been shy to show off her assets… and we love it! Keep doing you, Ms. Nash!

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

WANT EXCLUSIVES? CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Niecy Nash Posts Sultry Instagram Snap In Honor Of 50th Birthday [PHOTO]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

unsung
unsung cruise 2020 ads
Videos
Latest
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 1 month ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 4 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 6 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 8 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 3 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 3 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 3 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 3 years ago
06.27.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close