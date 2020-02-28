Cincinnati: 13 Year Old Girl Says Man Followed Her Onto The Bus

The mother, who preferred to remain anonymous, says the man got on the bus at Reading Road and California Avenue in Bond Hill around 8:30 a.m. and began to behave strangely toward her daughter. “She said he was staring at her on the bus, but he never said anything until she got off the bus,” the mother told FOX19 NOW. The girl reported to police the man began to follow her off the bus in Over-the-Rhine and ask her personal questions.