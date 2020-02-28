Eva Marcille: Tells Why She Thinks Nene Leakes Should Not Leave The Show

Eva Marcille spills the tea on why she thinks Nene Leakes Should not leave the show… See what she had to say!

Via LoveBScott

“I’d hate that,” said Eva when asked about NeNe’s potential goodbye. “I don’t think it would be good for the show. NeNe is great for the show. She just is. She’s beloved. It’s a reciprocated situation, everyone wins. The fans would lose if she wasn’t there. Even those that you hate, you love to hate them, you still want to see them. Even those that are not the biggest NeNe fans, you still want to be mad.”

NeNe most recently addressed exit rumors while appearing on “The Talk” last week. Saying she doesn’t “want to be in a group where I feel like everyone is attacking and being very malicious,” Leakes said she’s still “very undecided” about returning and would make a decision after the rest of the current season plays out.

