CLOSE
Fa Sho Celebrity News
HomeFa Sho Celebrity News

Eva Marcille: Tells Why She Thinks Nene Leakes Should Not Leave The Show

Eva Marcille spills the tea on why she thinks Nene Leakes Should not leave the show… See what she had to say!

Via LoveBScott

“I’d hate that,” said Eva when asked about NeNe’s potential goodbye. “I don’t think it would be good for the show. NeNe is great for the show. She just is. She’s beloved. It’s a reciprocated situation, everyone wins. The fans would lose if she wasn’t there. Even those that you hate, you love to hate them, you still want to see them. Even those that are not the biggest NeNe fans, you still want to be mad.”

NeNe most recently addressed exit rumors while appearing on “The Talk” last week. Saying she doesn’t “want to be in a group where I feel like everyone is attacking and being very malicious,” Leakes said she’s still “very undecided” about returning and would make a decision after the rest of the current season plays out.

Don Juan Fasho Show Graphic (updated 2/2020)

Source: Staff / Radio One Digital

donjuanfasho , Eva Marcille , fasho celebrity news , LEAKES , leave , nene , not , She , Should , show , Tells , The , Thinks , Why

Also On 100.3:
Famous Ohioans
18 photos
unsung
unsung cruise 2020 ads
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 1 month ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 4 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 6 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 8 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 3 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 3 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 3 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 3 years ago
06.27.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close