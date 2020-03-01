CLOSE
Diddy Is Preparing for the “Making The Band” Reboot!

Diddy told us that he won’t stop and he wasn’t lying. Get ready for the return of “Making the Band”.

Auditions took place in Atlanta this week.  Rapper DaBaby has already confirmed he’s going to help Diddy choose talent in his hometown of Charlotte, NC

Check out the future casting dates:

March 7th and 8th Houston

March 13th and 14th Charlotte

March 21st and 22nd New York City

The Making The Band  Reboot is suppose to Premiere later this year. Make sure you check back here for the date of the return.

