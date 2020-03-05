OHIO: Oak Hills On Lockdown Today A Student Brought A BB Gun To School

A student brought a BB gun to school that prompted the school to be shut down today. Let’s continue to pray for our youth!
Via FOX19
Officers responded to the school on Ebeneezer Road about 7:30 a.m., Green Township police said. “A student was removed from campus prior to school starting this morning,” Principal Travis Hunt wrote in a notification to parents. “Other students reported that he had shown them a weapon, which police say was a BB gun. Staff security personnel and district safety advisor Bart West located the student immediately, the school was put on lockdown and local law enforcement units were called to campus.
Also On 100.3: