7 Ways to Avoid Coronavirus!

The Cornavirus is real. Make sure you are being proactive. Here’s 7 Ways to protect yourself from getting it:

  • Stay home when you are sick.
  • Get a flu shot from your local health department or doctor.
  • Wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
  • Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
  • Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
  • Cover your mouth with a tissue when you cough or sneeze.
  • Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

Ms. Ebony J Wynn "The Host That Does The Most"

Check me out  Sunday 11-3pm, Friday 7pm-9pm on RnB Cincy

Follow me on Twitter/ Instagram/ SnapChat: @MsEbonyj

