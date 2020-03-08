7 Ways to Avoid Coronavirus!

The Cornavirus is real. Make sure you are being proactive. Here’s 7 Ways to protect yourself from getting it:
- Stay home when you are sick.
- Get a flu shot from your local health department or doctor.
- Wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
- Cover your mouth with a tissue when you cough or sneeze.
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
Ms. Ebony J Wynn “The Host That Does The Most”
Check me out Sunday 11-3pm, Friday 7pm-9pm on RnB Cincy
Follow me on Twitter/ Instagram/ SnapChat: @MsEbonyj
Also On 100.3: