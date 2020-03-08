7 Ways to Avoid Coronavirus!

The Cornavirus is real. Make sure you are being proactive. Here’s 7 Ways to protect yourself from getting it:

Stay home when you are sick.

Get a flu shot from your local health department or doctor.

Wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Cover your mouth with a tissue when you cough or sneeze.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

