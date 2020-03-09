Cincinnati: Tragedy Struck On SB I-71/75!!!

One person is dead and two people are were taken to the hospital from a multi-vehicle crash on southbound Interstate 71/75 in northern Kentucky Monday morning, Florence police say.

The Florence Police Department says the tractor-trailer and utility pick-up stopped on the right shoulder of I-75 south after they were involved in a minor crash. While they were stopped, a tractor-trailer traveling south on I-75 hit both vehicles and two of the vehicle’s occupants were standing outside.