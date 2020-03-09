CLOSE
Cincinnati: Tragedy Struck On SB I-71/75!!!

Prayers are going out to the family of the person that lost their life on South Bound I-71/75 this morning.

Via Fox19

One person is dead and two people are were taken to the hospital from a multi-vehicle crash on southbound Interstate 71/75 in northern Kentucky Monday morning, Florence police say.

The Florence Police Department says the tractor-trailer and utility pick-up stopped on the right shoulder of I-75 south after they were involved in a minor crash. While they were stopped, a tractor-trailer traveling south on I-75 hit both vehicles and two of the vehicle’s occupants were standing outside.

One person was flown by Air Care to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and is in critical condition, said police.

Officers say a third person was transported by Florence EMS to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and is in serious, but stable condition.

