Dolly Parton Wants to Cover Playboy for 75th Birthday!

Dolly Parton at arrivals for The 53rd An...

Source: WENN/Avalon / WENN

Dolly says she still got it Honey and she wants to show it by gracing the cover of Playboy Magazine for her 75th Birthday! Dolly Parton wants to recreate her iconic cover from October 1978. We think she can pull it off because the cover was very tasteful.

Check out the cover below:

When asked about retiring, Parton told 60 Minutes Australia,“I don’t plan to retire. I just turned 74, and I plan to be on the cover of ‘Playboy’ magazine again. I did ‘Playboy’ magazine years ago. I thought it would be such a hoot if they go for it. I don’t know if they will.” When asked if she would rock the same bunny outfit, complete with ears and blinged out cuffs and bowtie, she said, “Maybe. I could probably use it. Boobs are still the same.”

Check out her interview below, she speaks of the cover at the 12:19 mark:

Dolly Parton Wants to Cover Playboy for 75th Birthday!  was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

