The charges against Nicki Minaj‘s husband Kenneth Petty has been dropped. Petty can’t celebrate too soon though because the federal charges against him still stand.

According to TheBlast, Petty appeared in Los Angeles County Superior Court and the charges against him were dropped because the district attorney thinks he’ll have his day in federal court soon over similar charges so following through seemed redundant. Basically, he will still be prosecuted Federally and faces the same amount of time behind bars.

NICKI”S HUSBAND: Kenneth Petty’s Charges Dismissed; Still Faces Federal Charges was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

Written By: Divine Martino Posted 6 hours ago

