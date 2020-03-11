CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

Floyd Mayweather’s Ex Josie Harris Found Dead

UrbanWorld Wireless Kicks off E3 All-Star 'RINGTONE Mixtape' Release Party

Source: Maury Phillips Archive / Getty

In sad news, the ex-girlfriend of Floyd Mayweather, and mother to three of his kids, was found deceased in her car at her home in California.

Tmz was informed by law enforcement that the 40 yr old was discovered in her car at her home in Valencia, California after they were called to the home around 9:30 pm Tuesday (March 10th). She was unresponsive and pronounced dead at the scene. Officials say there does not appear to be any foul play and the case is being treated as a death investigation as opposed to a homicide probe.

Tmz reports that Josie had a tumultuous relationship with Mayweather. He was convicted of attacking her back in a 2010 domestic violence incident and later served 2 months behind bars. She claims he abused her on 6 other occasions as well. Harris reportedly dated Mayweather from 1995 to 2010 and was an aspiring actress.

May she rest in peace.

Floyd Mayweather’s Ex Josie Harris Found Dead  was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

Also On 100.3:
Famous Ohioans
18 photos
unsung
unsung cruise 2020 ads
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
Jhene Aiko
Jhene Aiko Drops New Album!
 4 days ago
03.07.20
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 2 months ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 4 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 6 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 8 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 3 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 3 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 3 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 3 years ago
07.01.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close