SEXUAL ABUSE: Corey Feldman Names Charlie Sheen and Others!

Corey Felder Dropped a Bomb on Hollywood..Check Out Who He Named Below....

Well, Hollywood is topsy turvy right now as Corey Feldman has finally aired his documentary and naming the people that he has been long accusing of sexual abuse of himself and his friend Corey Haim. Charlie Sheen is on that list!

In the documentary titled, My Truth: The Rape of Two Coreys, Feldman dropped some major bombs on the men he has been accusing for years of sexually violating he and his now deceased friend Corey Haim. Haim passed away in from pneumonia in 2010. The documentary was shown in a L.A. theater and was supposed to air on Felder’s website as well but experienced some technical difficulties with the live stream and opted to only show it in theaters. Many thought Felder was scamming them when it didn’t air on his website but what the doc revealed in theaters showed that he was attempting to scam anyone.

According to EntertainmentWeekly.com, Feldman accused well known actor Charlie Sheen of raping his friend Corey Haim in the 1980’s when Haim was 13 and Sheen was 19. They worked together on the film Lucas. This isn’t Corey’s 1st time accusing Sheen of this rape. He has spoken of it in the past and Sheen has always denied it.  Feldman said in the documentary about Haim, who died from pneumonia in 2010, “This wasn’t like a one time thing he said in passing. It wasn’t like, ‘Oh, by the way, this happened.’ He went into great detail. “He told me, ‘Charlie bent me over in between two trailers and put Crisco oil on my butt and raped me in broad daylight. Anybody could have walked by, anybody could have seen it.’”

Several other people featured in the documentary also claimed either Haim directly told them he had been abused by Sheen as a child or they had heard word of it from others.

Feldman named others he had previously accused of sexual abuse himself: Jon Grissom, an actor who had small roles  in License to Drive and Dream a Little Dream costarring Feldman and Haim , nightclub owner Alphy Hoffman, and former talent manager Marty Weiss. He also said Dominick Brascia, a former actor and one-time friend of both Coreys who died in 2018, had sexually abused Haim as well.

