Second Dog Tested Positive for Corona Virus

A German shepherd living in the Pok Fu Lam area on Hong Kong Island was sent for quarantine after their owner was confirmed as being infected with COVID-19.

Though this is the second dog that has tested positive for the Corona. The CDC have stated there’s no evidence house pets like cats and dogs can spread the virus however make sure you are still practicing social distancing.

The AFCD will continue monitoring the dogs.

