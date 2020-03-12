CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

D.C. Sniper Lee Boyd Malvo Ties The Knot In Prison!

This Makes Me Feel a Lil Bad About Still Being Single...

This would be a great story line for WeTv’s Show, ‘Love After Lock Up’, but this guy is never getting out of prison. D.C. Sniper, Boyd Malvo, just got hitched in prison even though he is serving a life sentence. He has a life sentence in Virginia and Maryland.

According to TheJasmineBrand.com, the 35-year-old was arrested at the age of 17 for murdering 10 people in the Washington, D.C. area in 2002, and recently jumped the broom in a private ceremony at Virginia’s Red Onion State Prison. He has reportedly turned his life around since entering prison. Who is the bride? Well, her identity hasn’t been revealed, thanks to Virginia laws.

 

 

D.C. Sniper Lee Boyd Malvo Ties The Knot In Prison!  was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

Also On 100.3:
Famous Ohioans
18 photos
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
Jhene Aiko
Jhene Aiko Drops New Album!
 5 days ago
03.07.20
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 2 months ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 4 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 6 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 8 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 3 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 3 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 3 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 3 years ago
07.01.17
Photos
Close