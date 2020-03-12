This would be a great story line for WeTv’s Show, ‘Love After Lock Up’, but this guy is never getting out of prison. D.C. Sniper, Boyd Malvo, just got hitched in prison even though he is serving a life sentence. He has a life sentence in Virginia and Maryland.

According to TheJasmineBrand.com, the 35-year-old was arrested at the age of 17 for murdering 10 people in the Washington, D.C. area in 2002, and recently jumped the broom in a private ceremony at Virginia’s Red Onion State Prison. He has reportedly turned his life around since entering prison. Who is the bride? Well, her identity hasn’t been revealed, thanks to Virginia laws.

D.C. Sniper Lee Boyd Malvo Ties The Knot In Prison! was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

Written By: Divine Martino Posted 2 hours ago

Also On 100.3: