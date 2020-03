According to CNN.com, an 82 year old woman that tested positive for the coronavirus has died.

Read the full story at https://www.cnn.com/world/live-news/coronavirus-outbreak-03-14-20-intl-hnk/h_5697905dd4a993ff39b3f1b5de6e7f2a

First Death in NYC connected to coronavirus was originally published on wtlcfm.com

Written By: Britney B Yaweekendgirl Posted March 14, 2020

Also On 100.3: