Andrew Gillum Entering Rehab!

President Barack Obama, Senator Bill Nelson, Andrew Gillum, Florida Democratic Party's Winning Ticket

It’s so much happening right now that nothing is surprising anymore. Former Tallahassee mayor, Andrew Gillum, was found in a Miami hotel room with a male friend, who is a male escort, and was overdosing on methamphetamines.

According to PulseofRadio.com, three bags of suspected meth was found in the room. The man who overdosed, Travis Dyson, is in stable condition.

Gillum release an initial statement saying, “I was in Miami last night for a wedding celebration when first responders were called to assist one of my friends,” Gillum said in the statement. “While I had too much to drink, I want to be clear that I have never used methamphetamines. I apologize to the people of Florida for the distraction this has caused our movement.

“I’m thankful to the incredible Miami Beach EMS team for their efforts. I will spend the next few weeks with my family and appreciate privacy during this time.”

There is no confirmation on if Gillum had any type of sexual relationship with the male escort but Candace Owen had no problem addressing it on her social media.

Gillum has announced Sunday that he is going to rehab. He wrote in a statement, “This has been a wake-up call for me. Since my race for governor ended, I fell into a depression that has led to alcohol abuse. I witnessed my father suffer from alcoholism and I know the damaging effects it can have when untreated. I also know that alcoholism is often a symptom of deeper struggles.”

According to TheJasmineBrand.com, Travis Dyson was allegedly the one who booked the hotel room with Aldo Mejias’s credit card. Dyson checked into the room at roughly 4 in the afternoon on Thursday (March 12). When Aldo Mejias got to the room that evening, he allegedly saw both Travis Dyson and Andrew Gillum in the hotel room. They allegedly appeared to have used an unknown substance. Dyson is said to have been the one to open the door for Mejias before he allegedly fell on the bed. Mejias called police after he realized that Dyson couldn’t breathe properly and threw up on the bed before falling again. Mejias also tried to help Dyson via chest compressions before alerting authorities.

 

