Al Roker and Craig Melvin: Skipping ‘Today’ Show Over Coronavirus

Al Roker and Craig Melvin of the Today show are not going into work after one of their co-workers tested positive for the coronavirus. Do you blame them? This thing is nothing to paly with Fasho!

Via LoveBScott

The show favorites were absent from the NBC show on Monday after it was announced that a male staffer on the third hour of “Today” had contracted the virus.

NBC sources said the pair are staying away over an abundance of caution and are being watched carefully for symptoms.

However, Roker looked cheery as he took to Instagram to announce he would be broadcasting live from his kitchen on Tuesday after NBC technicians hooked up his home.

