OHIO: Order To Postpone Elective Surgeries Starting Today

There’s been an order in Ohio to postpone elective surgeries and procedures in Ohio’s hospitals… This will go into effect today. What are your thoughts about this?

Via FOX19

Gov. Mike DeWine announced the mandate Tuesday as a way to conserve personal protective equipment (PPE) for healthcare workers and first responders amid the coronavirus epidemic. The Ohio Hospital Association (OHA) estimates the amount of PPE the state will need during the COVID-19 pandemic is equal to the amount of PPE available nationally, according to the governor’s office. “By postponing elective hospital procedures that are safe to delay, we can protect patients and providers,” DeWine said. “This will also help us preserve critically short supplies of PPE and preserve inpatient beds and other equipment for critically ill patients.”

