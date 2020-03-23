Police: R.I.P To Officer Kaia Grant Of The Springdale Police Department

An alert was issued to warn other law enforcement that he was “armed and dangerous” and threatened “suicide by cop, Riordan said. Officer Grant and Sgt. Andrew Davis were listening to the pursuit on the police radio and knew it was coming into their jurisdiction. They went out on the highway to throw down so-called stop sticks between Ohio 4 and Winton Road. They were doing what police do everyday across America: putting their lives on the line to protect and serve the communities they love. Speeds during the chase reached about 60 mph, Riordan said. Blankenship used his truck as a weapon, intentionally swerving and “rammed” their cruisers, he said. “It’s our belief that Mr. Blankenship purposefully diverted his course of travel to purposefully strike our officers,” he said. The crash severely injured Officer Grant, who received the brunt of the impact, and also injured Sgt. Davis, police said. One of the two cruisers is considered a total loss. Officer Grant was flown to University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.