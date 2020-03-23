Bootleg Movie Review: ‘Sonic The Hedgehog’

CLOSE
Because of the Coronavirus pandemic most people aren’t going to the movie theaters. But, Oleebo has a film that he thinks everyone will like. Sonic The Hedgehog stars Tika Sumpter and it is “straight out of the video game,” he says. Sonic must defeat the evil genius who wants to lock him in his lab and run tests on him. Oleebo says it is good for kids and great for parents to put on! He gives it three and a half handbags.

