Kylie Jenner: Donated $1 Million Dollars To Help Fight Coronavirus

Kylie Jenner is doing her part to help fight this Coronavirus Virus!

Via LoveBScott

The 22-year-old billionaire has donated $1 million dollars to help in the fight against the deadly virus sweeping the globe.

The money, which she donated to her OB-GYN, will help fund the cost of hundreds of thousands of masks, face shields, and other protective gear.

“I am speechless, my eyes are filled with tears of joy and my heart is overwhelmed with gratitude,” Dr. Thaïs Aliabadi posted to Instagram on Wednesday. “I made a wish to the Universe to gather protective masks for our brave healthcare workers and today my dream came true.”

Don Juan Fasho Show Graphic (updated 2/2020)

Source: Staff / Radio One Digital

