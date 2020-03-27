CLOSE
Cincy
HomeCincy

Cincinnati: Fake Facebook Page Says CPS Is Closed For The Rest Of The Year

I can’t believe that someone would make a fake Facebook page claiming that City Council has voted to close CPS schools for the rest of the year. They want you to know that it is A FAKE page!

Via FOX19

The post has almost 500 comments and over 1,300 shares. Factually, CPS is currently closed until April 6 due to concerns over the spread of COVID-19. But the Facebook page in question is fake, and its post is inaccurate, according to the City of Cincinnati and Cincinnati Public Schools.

A post on the city’s real Thursday evening reads: “Please be aware there is a Facebook account posing as a page for Cincinnati City Council. Do not share any content from this page. This page does not represent the City Council nor the City of Cincinnati. “If you notice a post from this page that appears to have fake or misleading information, report it to Facebook.

Don Juan Fasho Show Graphic (updated 2/2020)

Source: Staff / Radio One Digital

cincinnati , closed , cps , donjuanfasho , Facebook , fake , fasho celebrity news , For , is , of , page , Rest , Says , The , The Year

Also On 100.3:
Famous Ohioans
18 photos
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
Jhene Aiko
Jhene Aiko Drops New Album!
 3 weeks ago
03.07.20
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 2 months ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 5 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 7 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 9 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 3 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 3 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 3 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 3 years ago
07.01.17
Photos
Close