Britney Spears: Can She Run The 100 Meter Dash Faster than Usain Bolt?

Do you think Britany Spears could beat  Usain Bolt in a race?

Via LoveBScott

Britney Spears puzzled fans on Instagram on Wednesday when she made the shocking claim that she ran a 100-meter dash in just under six seconds.

“Ran my first 5 !!!!” she captioned a now-deleted screenshot of a stopwatch timer displaying 5.97 seconds. “Getting over your fear of pushing it in the beginning is key …. once I did that I hit 5 !!!!! Usually I run 6 or 7 …. my first try was 9 …. and now I did it whoop !!!!! 100 meter dash.”

