Amid this devastating and deadly coronavirus crisis, hospitals around the country are running dangerously low on masks, protective gear and sanitizer. While President Trump claims to be working out deals to provide those much-needed supplies, the fashion industry isn’t waiting, they’re stepping in and doing it themselves.

Next up to bat is popular iconic menswear brand Brooks Brothers.

According to the New York Post, “the heritage brand has converted its New York, North Carolina and Massachusetts factories to produce the medical gear” hoping to churn out 150,000 masks per day.

Created in 1818 and even playing a role in creating Civil War uniforms, CEO Claudio Del Vecchio stressed in a statement, “We consider this a duty, and part of our DNA at Brooks Brothers.”

Adding, “We are deeply grateful to the medical personnel at the frontlines who are fighting the pandemic, and we are honored to do our part and join our peers in retail to provide protective masks that our healthcare system critically needs.”

In these dire and uncertain times, companies should use their resources to help and it’s good to see them do it!

Be safe out there BEAUTIES!

Brooks Brothers To Make 150,000 Masks A Day To Fight Coronavirus Crisis was originally published on hellobeautiful.com