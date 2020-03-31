Brooks Brothers To Make 150,000 Masks A Day To Fight Coronavirus Crisis

Amid this devastating and deadly coronavirus crisis, hospitals around the country are running dangerously low on masks, protective gear and sanitizer. While President Trump claims to be working out deals to provide those much-needed supplies, the fashion industry isn’t waiting, they’re stepping in and doing it themselves.
Next up to bat is popular iconic menswear brand Brooks Brothers.
According to the New York Post, “the heritage brand has converted its New York, North Carolina and Massachusetts factories to produce the medical gear” hoping to churn out 150,000 masks per day.
Created in 1818 and even playing a role in creating Civil War uniforms, CEO Claudio Del Vecchio stressed in a statement, “We consider this a duty, and part of our DNA at Brooks Brothers.”
Adding, “We are deeply grateful to the medical personnel at the frontlines who are fighting the pandemic, and we are honored to do our part and join our peers in retail to provide protective masks that our healthcare system critically needs.”
This week we are in the process of converting our New York, North Carolina and Massachusetts factories from manufacturing ties, shirts and suits to now making masks and gowns. We plan to use these facilities to produce up to 150,000 masks per day on an ongoing basis, to help increase access to protective gear for health care workers and others battling the spread of COVID-19 at the nation’s hospitals and other facilities. We expect to soon begin production on protective gowns as well. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Over the past two weeks, we have been in direct contact with Federal and State officials, task forces, several major hospital systems, and other municipalities and organizations. As part of this effort, Brooks Brothers has partnered with StopTheSpread.org, a coalition of volunteer CEOs working in Washington, D.C. and around the U.S. to catalyze actions and support the government in response to COVID-19. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ For more than 200 years, we’ve been at the forefront of tackling some of the nation’s most critical issues – from our support of the Red Cross Society in 1898 – to crafting U.S. military uniforms from the Civil War through today. We currently support numerous national and local charities with a focus on health and well-being. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ “We consider this a duty, and part of our DNA at Brooks Brothers. We are deeply grateful to the medical personnel at the frontlines who are fighting the pandemic, and we are honored to do our part and join our peers in retail to provide protective masks that our healthcare system critically needs.” ––Claudio Del Vecchio, CEO
As we previously reported, other companies including Crocs have donated free shoes to health care workers while designers such as Christian Siriano and Michael Costello are creating facemasks. In addition, Gap Inc. announced last Tuesday that its factories will begin making gowns, masks and scrubs for healthcare workers, along with Nike, Canada Goose and Zara. Even better? Ralph Lauren will be donating $10 million to the cause.
Now more than ever, supporting each other in this time of need has become our mission. As we face this global challenge together, the Ralph Lauren Corporate Foundation is committing $10 million to help our teams and communities around the world. These funds will: Provide financial grants through the Emergency Assistance Foundation for Ralph Lauren colleagues facing special circumstances like medical, eldercare or childcare needs; Contribute to the World Health Organization COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund, a global effort supporting countries to prevent, detect, and respond to the pandemic; Build on our 20-year commitment to cancer care through our Pink Pony Fund by supporting our long-standing network of international cancer institutions that are caring for people with cancer who are especially vulnerable at this time; and Commit an inaugural gift to the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) / Vogue Fashion Fund for COVID-19 relief to support the American fashion community impacted by the pandemic. As we face this challenge as a global community, our hope is to continue to be the beacon of optimism and unity that Ralph Lauren and our brands have always been to the world.
In these dire and uncertain times, companies should use their resources to help and it’s good to see them do it!
Be safe out there BEAUTIES!
