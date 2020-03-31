CLOSE
Ohio
HomeOhio

An Alzheimer’s Care Facility in Stongsville Uses MC Hammer to Teach Us Social Distancing

"U Can't Touch This" Mass Public Lip Sync

Source: Noam Galai / Getty

Who would have thought that MC Hammer’s most famous song would end up become one of the biggest anthems in the era of COVID-19?

That has become the case with an Alzheimer’s care facility, located in Strongsville, Ohio, after those involved, including residents, made a video to remind those of the importance of social and physical distancing.

From WEWS News 5 Cleveland:

Cardinal Court made the video to remind people of the importance of not spreading coronavirus.

It was set, of course, to the tune of “U Can’t Touch This.”

You can see the video below:

Click here to read more.

 

Article Courtesy of WEWS News 5 Cleveland

First and Second Picture Courtesy of Noam Galai and Getty Images

Video Courtesy of Facebook and WEWS News 5 Cleveland

Tyler Perry at the induction ceremony fo...

Tyler Perry Is Uplifting Us With #HesGotTheWholeWorldChallenge

10 photos Launch gallery

Tyler Perry Is Uplifting Us With #HesGotTheWholeWorldChallenge

Continue reading Tyler Perry Is Uplifting Us With #HesGotTheWholeWorldChallenge

Tyler Perry Is Uplifting Us With #HesGotTheWholeWorldChallenge

We are all in this together family and as we are staying home and practicing social distancing ourselves in this war against the COVID-19 pandemic what better way to unite our selves then through the lyrical praises of GOD and that’s what Tyler Perry put his creative home juices to work on with his #HesGotTheWholeWorldChallenge. According to Tyler Perry’s IG It’s my hope that we add to this simple song in every language from every nation as we let it become a prayer for our whole world! God bless you today. And remember it’s all in God’s hands! Amen!! Check out the celebrities and just people like you and me from all over that are showing that #WeAreOne in this crisis by uplifting his words in PRAISE below.

An Alzheimer’s Care Facility in Stongsville Uses MC Hammer to Teach Us Social Distancing  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
Jhene Aiko
Jhene Aiko Drops New Album!
 3 weeks ago
03.07.20
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 2 months ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 5 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 7 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 9 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 3 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 3 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 3 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 3 years ago
07.01.17
Photos
Close