An Alzheimer’s Care Facility in Stongsville Uses MC Hammer to Teach Us Social Distancing

Who would have thought that MC Hammer’s most famous song would end up become one of the biggest anthems in the era of COVID-19?

That has become the case with an Alzheimer’s care facility, located in Strongsville, Ohio, after those involved, including residents, made a video to remind those of the importance of social and physical distancing.

From WEWS News 5 Cleveland:

Cardinal Court made the video to remind people of the importance of not spreading coronavirus.

It was set, of course, to the tune of “U Can’t Touch This.”

You can see the video below:

