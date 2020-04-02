HAIR BOSS: Who Is Da Real BB Judy?

The Internet has been buzzing ever since Da Brat and BB Judy (AKA Jesseca Dupart) made their relationship Instagram official through a series of birthday posts in celebration for the rapper.

On March 25, BB let the secret out when she posted a cuddly picture of the couple and then solidified their relationship even further by sharing an adorable video herself gifting the Atlanta rapper a $200,000 Bentley as an early birthday gift, describing Brat as her “better half” and her “forever” in the post’s caption.

Although their love was just confirmed only recently, rumors of the pair’s romantic relationship actually started swirling earlier this year when BB shared a photo of her hand with what appeared to be an engagement ring. Shortly after, the couple had been photographed together at Mardi Gras and BB Judy was been spotted supporting her boo with nails that read “Da Brat.”

While all of the publicity surrounding their relationship is new to Da Brat, who is known for keeping her private life out of the public eye, her decision to go public seems to stem from the deep love the pair has for each other. After the news broke on Instagram, the rapper and radio personality opened up to her fans and coworkers on The Rickey Smiley Morning Show and explained how different this has been from her past relationships.

“I’m a little bit nervous because I’m not really used to talking about this thing because I’m not a public person when it comes to my personal life,” she explained.

“But when you get blessed and somebody when you weren’t even looking for nobody, and they love you like you’ve never been loved before, it’s a whole different experience. Like Jill Scott says, she loves me from my hair follicles down to my toenails. She inspires me, she believes in me, she motivates me, she accepts me for who I am — my past, my faults, mistakes. We can talk about anything and everything. There’s nothing I can’t talk to about with her and it’s just amazing.”

Is it safe to say that Brat is sprung?! We love to see her in love! But, just who is this woman that’s stolen Da Brat’s heart and made her fall so deeply? Here’s what we’ve learned so far about BB Judy…

1.) BB Judy, born Jesseca Dupart, is originally from New Orleans.

2.) Dupart currently resides in Atlanta (where Da Brat also calls home) and is a mother of three. She was previously romantically linked to Instagram model/traveling trainer Denzel Cox.

3.) Dupart got her start as a hairstylist and is now an entrepreneur and the CEO of Kaleidoscope Hair Products – a multi-million-dollar business. Her investments also include real-estate management, public speaking, mentoring and philanthropy with a reported network totaling $5 million. Basically, BB Judy is a boss lady!

Through her Kaleidoscope Hair Product line, Dupart created Kaleidoscope Miracle Drops, which help stimulate hair growth for men and women who suffer from hair loss and excessive breakage.

4.) According to Essence, the Kaleidoscope brand has received celebrity endorsements from Trina, Angela Yee and Monica.

In a 2018 sit-down with Yee and dem, Dupart opened about how she started her business.

“I was a full-time stylist and I saw an epidemic of hair loss — whether it was man-made from bad weaves or from hereditary alopecia,” Dupart explained.

“I tried to do what I could to offer an alternative to the pills and other treatments. A good friend of mine had a team of chemists and he kind of handed them over to me.”

5.) Dupart never went to college and yet has a multi-million-dollar business, telling the Breakfast Club back that being persistent and passionate can go a long way.

“I’m not college-educated, but look how far I’ve come. I’m 36 now and I’ve been able to see a few million dollars off of being very persistent, passionate, creative, and going against what everyone said I couldn’t do,” she said.

6.) Dupart used social media to drive her business’s popularity. She told Hot 93 back in 2019, “that’s where I make the bulk of my money is on social media.”

Take a look:

We love to see a Queen win, flourish in her business and be madly in love with the person of their dreams. Cheers to the happy couple!

