Chuck D & Flavor Flav Announce New Public Enemy Project, Reveal “Firing” Was A Hoax

Chuck D and Flavor Flav seemingly have reconciled, but according to the frontman, the duo actually never broke up.

On Tuesday (Mar 31), Chuck D made an appearance on Talib Kweli‘s “People’s Party” podcast when he revealed the inspiration behind the new song, “Food as a Machine Gun,” before adding that Flavor Flav was never actually fired from the iconic group.

“We felt that over the past few years, Flavor’s stock was low,” Chuck noted. “Anybody that could take a shot at him could get a good shot at him,” Chuck D said. “There’s a select few that do know—that I had to let know—that me and Flav have been better than ever, He can’t, he’s a partner. You can’t fire partners. You just walk away from ’em.”

Chuck D also revealed that the inspiration behind the legendary group’s new single, “Food as a Machine Gun”, was Orson Welles’ The War of the Worlds panic myth that occurred in 1938, before noting that the feud that spawned earlier in March was apparently all a part of both Chuck D and Flavor Flav’s elaborate marketing ploy.

“We already talked about this beforehand. Public Enemy Radio went up [at the Bernie Sanders rally]. His lawyer sent out a cease and desist. I’m like, “Good move.” Then, publicly: “Man, you don’t f*ckin’ sue me again.” He ain’t suin’ me. But I can say it! If the public is confused about this, that, whatever—they’re gonna be confused about what’s a lawsuit and what’s not. “Yo man you suing me again publicly? Boom. F*ck that. You’re fired dude. This is my last thing with you.” OK. We knew what was gonna come. I’m not sayin’ it’s a hoax, I’m sayin’ that the original intention is to get your attention and not play attention, but get you to pay attention.”

