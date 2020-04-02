Gary’s Tea: Eva Claps Back At RHOA’s Nene Leakes!

The shade is real and the tea is hot! Real Housewives of Atlanta’s Nene Leakes had a lot to say about co-host Eva Marcille and why she doesn’t deserve a peach.

Not only did she say she doesn’t deserve a peach but she gave replacement options.

Let’s just say, Eva did not come to spare Nene and was ready to read.

Listen to the hot tea!

Written By: @IndiaMonee Posted 58 mins ago

