Tiffany Haddish: Drops A Hint She Could Get Pregnant By Common

Via LoveBScott

Confirming the dating rumors and that they are quarantining together, the comedienne appeared during her boyfriend’s video call with Cedric The Entertainer. Tiffany could end up pregnant during this quarantine.

The Grammy Award-winning artist was catching up with the comedian/actor when the “Girls’ Trip” star, who appeared to hold the camera for Common, popped up in the screen. Cedric jokingly exclaimed, “This is the exclusive! I got the exclusive!”

Tiffany previously let it slip that she and Common are living together when she joined DJ D-Nice’s dance party on Instagram Live in March. Jumping in the comments, she wrote, “Oh s**t Common about to be put to sleep. With next Auntie move, I got.”