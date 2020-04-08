CLOSE
Lil Nas X “Planned To Die With The Secret” He Was Gay

The "Old Town Road" rapper is repping for the LGBTQ community.

Tom Ford AW20 Show - Arrivals

Source: Mike Coppola / Getty

Lil Nas X dropped a monster hit with “Old Town Road” and with all the attention on his every move decided to hop out the closet. However, he recently admitted he initially intended to keep it a secret to his grave. 

In a recent interview with the Guardian, the “Panini” rapper detailed the circumstances that led him to come out.

“The honest truth is, I planned to die with the secret,” the artist born Montero Lamar Hill told the Guardian. “But that changed when I became Lil Nas X.”

While he was fine watching fashion shows on the phone and not going too far with his fashion choices before the fame, he now has no problem embracing his current status as an LGBTQ+ icon. But he does note that it isn’t easy to do when you’re not a star, particularly as you find your way in the world.

“I 100 percent want to represent the LGBT community,” add Lil Nas X. “I don’t want to encourage them to do something they don’t 100 percent want to do. Especially in, like, middle school or high school. Because it’s just super-hard.”

Ever since his reveal, there have been trolls and homophobes coming for him even his own rap peers. But as Pastor Troy learned the hard way, Nas X is always ready for the smoke.

Lil Nas X’s EP 7 dropped in June 2019 and he is currently working on his first official album.

Peep the full Guardian story, a rundown of Lil Nas X’s rise to fame, right here.

Lil Nas X “Planned To Die With The Secret” He Was Gay  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Close