The internet is flooded with myths around the coronavirus.

The D.L. Hughley Show has compiled a list of 10 of those myths you should be aware of. Is the crew missing any? Let us know in the comment section.

Don’t Miss Out! Follow The D.L. Hughley Show on Twitter and Instagram & Keep Up On Facebook Too!

Sign up for our newsletter:

10 Coronavirus Myths That Are Dangerous To Believe was originally published on blackamericaweb.com